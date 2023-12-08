Aditya-L1 payload captures full-disk images of the Sun

Bengaluru: Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, has captured the first full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nanometre wavelength range.

Releasing the images on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said they could provide scientists with “pioneering insights” into intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere, its visible surface, and the layer of atmosphere above it, respectively. The observations from the payload will further the study of the magnetised solar atmosphere and assist scientists in restricting the effects of solar radiation on the earth's climate, the space agency said.