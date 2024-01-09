AI safety research only enables the dangers of runaway superintelligence

We now know there is no solution to what is called "the control problem" or "the alignment problem" of AI. Computer science professor Roman Yampolskiy detailed why in a 2022 Journal of Cyber Security and Mobility paper. His argument centers on how AI works, and making and verifying predictions about it--something nigh impossible even with today's AI, often described as a "black box," let alone the superintelligent AI on the horizon. He found we cannot understand how AI operates now or predict its future actions, even when AI is still far short of superintelligence, which nixes any hope of controlling the technology as it gets smarter and smarter. The bottom line is that AI will increasingly be inscrutable, and thus uncontrollable, to mere humans as it trends toward AGI/ASI.