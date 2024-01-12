As drought hurts, migratory bird arrivals dwindle

Davangere: The severe drought that hit Karnataka’s crops last year has harmed migratory birds as well, with the winter roosting sites reporting a decline in their number this time.
Every year, these birds fly from Central Asia to five locations in the state: Magadi lake in Gadag, Almatti backwaters in Bagalkot, Hadinaru lake in Mysuru’s Nanjangud, Kondajji lake in Davangere, and Kabini backwaters.
In addition to bar-headed geese, the waterbodies in the state are home to the northern pintail, lesser whistling ducks, black- and red-headed bunting, demoiselle cranes, white storks, shovellers and the garganey during winter.
Ornithologists attribute the drop in numbers to the fluctuating water levels in the lakes, overfishing and scarcity of food.
Magadi and Kondajji lakes have seen a 50% reduction in the number of birds, especially bar-headed geese, that migrate from Mongolia.
Forest department sources at Magadi lake reported a decrease in bird numbers over the years.
“We recorded around 12,000 birds before 2017, but the number has been steadily declining,” a source said.
S Shishupala, birder and microbiology professor at Davangere University, said that while climate change has altered the bird migration pattern globally, local factors have worsened the situation. If the trend persists, these birds might change their breeding sites too, he said.
Ornithologist Devadatta Kumar said that drought has negatively affected the arrival of birds from other states and countries to the lakes in and around Bengaluru. “Every year, I used to see over 200 spot-billed pelicans at Jakkur lake, but this time, only 15 birds were sighted.”
He also explained that bush birds feed on grains and insects in farm fields. The drought reduced farming activities and food sources. Therefore, the number of birds has declined near lakes across Karnataka this year.
Shailajesh from Mysuru said that overfishing in lakes also contributed to the decline of birds in the winter habitats around the city.