Brain activity of listeners used to recreate classic Pink Floyd number

'Decoding from the auditory cortices, which are closer to the acoustics of the sounds, as opposed to the motor cortex, which is closer to the movements that are done to generate the acoustics of speech, is super promising,' said Bellier. 'It will give a little color to what's decoded.' For the study, Bellier reanalysed brain recordings obtained in 2012 and 2013 and used artificial intelligence (specifically, nonlinear regression models) to decode brain activity and then encode a reproduction.