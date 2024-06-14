Earth's inner core 'unambiguously' slowing down, could change day's length, study finds

Being physically inaccessible, researchers usually study the core by analysing the recordings of waves sent out by earthquakes -- seismograms.

"When I first saw the seismograms that hinted at this change, I was stumped," said John Vidale, a professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Southern California, US.

"But when we found two dozen more observations signalling the same pattern, the result was inescapable. The inner core had slowed down for the first time in many decades," said Vidale, also the corresponding author of the study published in the journal Nature.