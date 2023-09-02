Explained | As Aditya-L1 takes off, what will the payloads do?

Dr Annapoorni Subramaniam, Director, IIA, said VELC developed by IIA was designed as a reflective coronagraph with a multi-slit spectrograph which will see the Sun from the visible wavelength.

“The emission line will detect certain elements because the Corona is hot and the emission which you get doesn’t absorb the light which is coming from the Sun. We are tracking these lines using a coronagraph which makes a Total Solar Eclipse all the time within the instrument. By this, you are looking at the Sun all the time on a 24/7 mission,” Dr Subramaniam said.

She added the payload will see the Corona as close as possible from the disc of the Sun because Corona is a million times fainter than the disc of the Sun. The instrument will study the Corona and its dynamics and can measure the velocity by simple physics called the doppler effect through the emission line. “We can see how much matter is moving and how that matter will come down to the earth. It will not just carry out a holistic study of the Sun, but also of the heliosphere,” the IIA director said.