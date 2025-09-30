Harvest moon: Can you see it in India? Date, sighting timings and more

<p>Whether you are a sky gazer or a selenophile, you would be excited to know that the upcoming full moon is quite special. It stands out for its delayed occurrence this year. The harvest moon, which usually greets people in September, is expected to appear only in early October in 2025, making it rare and attention worthy. </p><p>Wondering what's the harvest moon? We have you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the full moon in October 2025. </p>.<p>Bright yellow, glowing and big enough - the harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, mostly around late September. </p><p>Interestingly, the <a href="https://www.space.com/stargazing/why-harvest-moon-2025-is-a-rare-october-full-moon">moon gets its name</a> from the tradition of farmers harvesting crops by its light. Especially in the northern and eastern United States, Native Americans and early settlers relied on the bright glow of this moon to carryout their work into the night amid the peak harvest season. Crops like corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice — key staples for Native Americans — would be ready for gathering under its light.</p>.<p>In 2025, the harvest moon will be observed <a href="https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-october">reportedly </a>on the intervening night of October 6 and 7. The peak illumination will be at 11:47 P.M. Eastern Time (9:17 am IST). </p>.Lunar Eclipse 2025: Spectacular pictures capture Blood Moon in all its glory.<p>The harvest moon can't be seen at its peak time, but Indians would be able to sight the full moon in its illuminated phase on the night of October 6. However, cloudy weathers and monsoon might affect the sightings in parts of the country, making it unlikely to witness the harvest moon. </p>.<p>Happy that the harvest moon is somewhat visible in India? Adding to the excitement is the point that one need not invest in a binocular or any special device to witness the special astronomical event. The bright full moon can be spotted high in the skies of the eastern horizon. </p>