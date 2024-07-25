How do we recognise faces? Scientists use 'Game of Thrones' to answer mystery

"We chose to show participants footage from Game of Thrones because the series captivated people around the world with its strong characters and their deeply nuanced personalities," said Kira Noad, lead author of the study, said in a press release.

Interestingly, whenever the lead characters appeared on screen, the researchers found that brain activity surged in participants who were familiar the characters. However, most of this increase in brain activity was observed in regions of the brain associated with non-visual knowledge, such as information about who they characters were and their deeds in the show.

Even among those who had not watched the show, a surge in brain activity connecting the visual and non-visual regions of the brain was reported.

Subsequently, to determine whether these brain regions were important for facial recognition, the researchers repeated the experiment on a group of peope with prosopagnosia or 'face blindless', a condition that reportedly affects one in 50 people.

This group, like the last one, consisted of half who had watched the series and half who had not.

In this group, however, the effect of familiarity was not found in the same regions of the brain as had been found in the 'neurotypical' group, which was consistent with the respondents' difficulty in recognising faces due to their condition. The researches also observed reduced connections between visual and non-visual regions of the brain among those with face blindless.