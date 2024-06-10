Malaria is afraid of him: Internet reacts to video of researcher feeding his blood to mosquitoes

The clip was shared on Instagram showing Dr Perran Ross sticking his hand inside a glass box with mosquitoes. Several of the insects can be seen biting Ross in the clip. When he takes his arm out soon after, numerous red bumps are visible on his skin.

In the video, Ross says, "Most people wonder why would anyone volunteer to stick their arm in a cage of mosquitoes. But they’re such beautiful creatures. I am Dr Ross. I am from Melbourne and I let mosquitoes sting me for research."

The video caption reads - "In addition to conducting research on mosquito traits and their lifespans, the job of Mosquito-Man, (aka Dr. Perran Ross) @mosquito_whisperer as an experimental biologist includes sticking his arm inside mosquito cages and letting them bite for ten seconds. His biggest haul was 15,000 mosquito bites."

The clip, which was posted a week back, gathered mixed reactions. While the original uploader made a riff on The Killers' Mr Brightside song with the caption "Coming out of their cage and he’s doing just fine," one individual offered a solution, saying "Hi, I’m also a PhD medical entomologist that works with mosquitoes. They make artificial feeders that keep you from having to do this."