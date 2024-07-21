Meditation can be harmful – and can even make mental health problems worse

But there was little media coverage in 2022 of the most expensive study in the history of meditation science (over $8 million funded by research charity the Wellcome Trust). The study tested more than 8,000 children (aged 11-14) across 84 schools in the UK from 2016 to 2018. Its results showed that mindfulness failed to improve the mental wellbeing of children compared to a control group, and may even have had detrimental effects on those who were at risk of mental health problems.