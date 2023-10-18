Milestone pig-to-human heart transplant may pave the way for broader trial

Other researchers agree that Faucette was a more appropriate candidate for such a novel procedure. “My overall feeling is that this patient was in much better shape than the previous patient,” says Nader Moazami, a cardiothoracic transplant surgeon at NYU Langone Health, who was not involved in Faucette’s transplant. “Part of the problem when we have a patient who is very, very sick—and you go into doing experimental xenotransplantation, where we still don’t necessarily know exactly what combination of immunosuppressive agents is good—is that those patients are very prone to developing a variety of complications.” Last year Moazami and his colleagues transplanted genetically modified pig hearts into two people who had suffered brain death, and the organs functioned well for several days.