Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

NASA’s Mars rover uncovers ‘leopard spots’ that could be signs of ancient life

Groundbreaking discovery from Jezero Crater hints at possible microbial life on Mars.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:52 IST
World newsNASATrendingMarsTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us