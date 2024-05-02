New model may explain 'cosmic glitch,' where gravity weakens at edge of universe, scientists say

About a century back, astronomers discovered that the universe is expanding, with some suggesting that it could be the result of weakening of gravity at the edge.

"The farther away galaxies are, the faster they are moving, to the point that they seem to be moving at nearly the speed of light, the maximum allowed by Einstein's theory. Our finding suggests that, on those very scales, Einstein's theory may also be insufficient," said Niayesh Afshordi, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Waterloo.

"It's almost as if gravity itself stops perfectly matching Einstein's theory. We are calling this inconsistency a 'cosmic glitch': gravity becomes around one per cent weaker when dealing with distances in the billions of light years," said Wen, lead author of the study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

For more than 20 years, physicists and astronomers have been trying to create a mathematical model to explain the inconsistencies of the theory of general relativity, according to the researchers.