RRI's new image correction technique to improve study of ultracold atoms

Bengaluru: Scientists at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) have developed a technique that can help generate high-quality images during the study of ultracold atoms (atoms near absolute zero temperature).

The technique developed by a research group at the Bengaluru-based institute promises to discard about 50 per cent of the unwanted interference fringes in the images, which can help understand the atoms’ quantum mechanics-governed properties at cold temperatures better.

Near absolute zero temperatures, the original properties of atoms based on classical mechanics are replaced and governed by the laws of quantum mechanics that offer a possibility to study the atomic properties at such low temperatures.

Cold atoms of elements like sodium, potassium, and rubidium are commonly studied. Results from existing techniques, like imaging through fluorescence and absorption techniques, are limited by the fringes or dark-bright patterns that appear on the images. These patterns can also lead to inaccurate calculation of key parameters like the atom number and temperature, the Department of Science and Technology noted in a statement.

The new algorithm couples eigenface recognition (detecting the image of a person/object from a group of images based on the objects’ features) with a smart masking technique.