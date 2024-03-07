Scientists discover new parasitoid wasp in Western Ghats

Bengaluru: A study by entomologists of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) in Bengaluru has reported the discovery of a new wasp species in Karnataka.

Taeniogonalos deepaki was discovered from the Western Ghats, in the Nipani region of Belagavi. The genus Taeniogonalos belongs to the family Trigonalyidae of the order Hymenoptera; the Trigonalyidae family consists of a type of insects called hyperparasitoids that “sneak into” parasitoids, or insects whose larvae develop on or within the bodies of other insects.

The Taeniogonalos genus is distributed in Afrotropical, oriental, eastern palaearctic, nearctic, Australian and neotropical regions; 6 of the species have been reported earlier from India and 20 from China. In their diagnosis, the scientists report a combination of characters including head, antenna, and fore-wing that makes the new species different from the other Taeniogonalos species in India.