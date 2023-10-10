Severe space weather events found to lower migratory birds' numbers

The radar images or scans detect groups of hundreds to thousands of migrating birds, using which the migration intensity can be estimated and direction of flight can be measured, the researchers said in their study. The community of nocturnally migrating birds in this region is primarily composed of a diverse set of perching birds such as thrushes and warblers; shorebirds such as sandpipers and plovers; and waterfowl such as ducks, geese and swans.