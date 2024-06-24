Closer than the Moon: Massive asteroid to make close fly-by past Earth

A massive asteroid, roughly the size of the Washington Monument in DC, is set to make a close approach to Earth next week.

According to a report by Science Times, the asteroid, named 2024 MK, is currently the constellation of Centaurus, some six million kilometres from Earth.

Although that is a gargantuan distance, the asteroid is estimated to be travelling at a speed of 33,732 kmph, and is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 10 years by next week.

When it makes its approach, 2024 MK will reportedly fly past Earth at a distance of 296,119 km—closer than the Moon is to Earth (the average distance between our planet and Luna is 384,633 km).