Earth-like planet within our solar system: Japanese study

Researchers from Japan have found possible evidence that there exists an Earth-like planet within our solar system.

“It's possible that a body of a primordial planet can survive in the far Kuiper Belt as a KBP, as so many bodies existed early in the solar system,” said Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University in Osaka and Takashi Ito of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan in Tokyo, in their study that was published in the Astronomical Journal.

The Kuiper Belt, which is situated just past Neptune’s orbit and circles the Sun like anything else in our solar system is home to interstellar objects such as dwarf planets, asteroids, carbon masses and icy volatile elements like methane and ammonia.