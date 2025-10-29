Indian seafarers more than doubled in 10 years: PM Modi

<p>Mumbai: Asserting dominance in the maritime sector globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the number of Indian seafarers have more than doubled in the past 10 years’ time. </p><p>“India is making remarkable strides in the shipping industry, particularly in the development of human resources. Over the past decade, the number of Indian seafarers has grown significantly, increasing from 1.25 lakh to over 3 lakh. Today, India ranks among the top three countries in the world in terms of the total number of seafarers,” Modi said addressing the India Maritime Week in Mumbai. </p><p>About the initiatives of the BJP-led NDA dispensation, he said under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector. </p><p>“The capacity of India's major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced,” he said. </p>.'Find courage to respond': Congress to PM Modi over Trump's repeated peacemaker claims.<p>“Additionally, cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum. Inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700%. The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32. Furthermore, the net annual surplus of our ports has seen a ninefold increase over the past decade,” the PM said.</p><p>Modi pointed out that significant strides have been made to drive next-generation reforms in the maritime sector. </p><p>“Outdated colonial-era shipping laws, which had been in place for over a century, have been replaced with modern, forward-looking legislation tailored for the 21st century. These new laws strengthen the role of State Maritime Boards, prioritize safety and sustainability, and promote the integration of digital technologies into port management,” he said. </p><p>According to him, 2025 has been a landmark year for India’s shipping sector. “The year 2025 has been a landmark year for Bharat's maritime sector, marked by several significant achievements. Let me highlight a few of these milestones. India's first deep-water international transshipment hub, Vizhinjam Port, became operational this year. Adding to the nation's pride, the world's largest container vessel recently docked at the port, showcasing its global capability,” he said.</p><p>“During the fiscal year 2024–2025, India's major ports achieved a record-breaking cargo throughput, setting new benchmarks in efficiency. Furthermore, Kandla Port has made history by launching the nation's first megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility,” the PM noted.</p>