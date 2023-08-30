Explained | ISRO's first solar mission, Aditya L1's 1.5 million km journey

Why study the sun?



The sun is the nearest star and therefore can be studied in much more detail as compared to other stars.

The sun is home to several eruptive phenomena and releases immense amounts of energy in the solar system. If such explosive phenomena are directed towards the Earth, it is crucial to study it, to take corrective measures beforehand.

The Earth's protective shield blocks a number of harmful wavelength radiations including particles and fields. It is tough to study these radiations from the surface of the earth, hence Aditya L1 will provide information about these activities from outside of the earth’s atmosphere.