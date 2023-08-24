Explained | Where does Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan get their names from?

India achieved a huge milestone as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully accomplished a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon's surface at 6.04 pm, on August 23, after a 40-day long journey.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was designed with fail-safes in mind, considering the loopholes that led to a narrow miss in the success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Chandrayaan-3's lander module includes a lander named Vikram, weighing 1,752-kg, and a rover named Pragyan, weighing 26-kg, equipped with various payloads to carry out experiments on the surface of the Moon after the soft landing.
The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility, as mentioned on the ISRO website.
Why is the lander named Vikram and the rover Pragyan?
Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram takes its name from none other than Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme.
Vikram Sarabhai was the pioneer of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), in the year 1962, that later evolved into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the year 1969.
He was also well known for setting up the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in the year 1947. His contributions spread across diverse fields, however, he was primarily credited for his spectacular work in the field of space.
Pragyan is a Sanskrit name meaning 'wisdom' or 'supreme intelligence', and Chandrayaan-3's rover is named after it.
ISRO confirmed that a day after the touchdown on the Moon's surface, the rover Pragyan deployed successfully, and both the lander and rover are all set for their one lunar day (14 earth days) mission.
As the Vikram and Pragyan spend one lunar night, they will have to withstand freezing temperatures of -238 degrees Celsius at the Moon's south pole.