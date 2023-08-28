Focus is on collecting as much data as possible: ISRO on plans for Pragyan rover

The Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the moon on August 23, making India the first country to access the unexplored lunar polar region.

Considering that the mission came with many firsts for India, and some for the world, problems were expected, Sankaran said. “Issues are a given in missions of this magnitude. The dedicated effort put in by the people behind the mission helped us overcome them,” he said.

With Chandrayaan-3, is India setting the tone for future space missions globally? “We are only doing what we need to do, what we have identified to the government as our projects. Our calendar is full and there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.