India eyes $40 billion space economy by 2040, says Jitendra Singh in Parliament

"Even though the Prime Minister and the Leader of the House may choose to airbrush them away from history, they are a fact of life. They cannot be erased from history. They are very much part of our space journey," the Congress leader said, asserting that the government worked on continuity.

In his response, Singh accused successive Congress-led governments of "regimenting" the space department and debarring the common man and industry from it,

"Why were people kept away? You had kept the space department behind a veil of secrecy. You had regimented it. You had disallowed it to be synergised with all the stakeholders. You had disallowed the industry to indulge in this and that is why the progress halted," the minister told the Upper House.

“There were four start-ups in the space sector in 2013-14, now there are 150. It is true that foreign satellites were launched since 1990, but out of 424 foreign satellites launched so far, more than 90 per cent or 389 satellites were launched in the last nine years,” Singh said.

“Some enabling provisions must have been implemented by our government for such a growth,” Singh said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chipped in observing that rigorous policy changes were introduced by the Narendra Modi government including opening up the space sector to the private industry.

The Upper House discussed a motion titled 'India's Glorious Space Journey Marked By Successful Soft Landing of Chandrayaan-3’ throughout the day and adopted a unanimous resolution, praising India’s space success.