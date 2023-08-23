Home
Homesciencespace

Infographic | How much the Chandrayaan missions cost ISRO

India scripted history on Tuesday as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon. Here, we take a look at how much ISRO's moon missions cost the agency.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 13:44 IST

India scripted history on Tuesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3, as its name suggests, is the third iteration of the India space agency's lunar missions, with the first having been launched in 2008.

In light of Chandrayaan-3's historic achievement, we take a look at how much each of the Chandrayaan missions cost.

Chandrayaan 1 was launched on October 22, 2008: it was India’s first attempt to reach the Moon and had a budget of Rs 386 crore. It was also known as India’s budget mission to the Moon.  Even though it didn’t succeed, it was one of major milestones in India's space programme.

The follow-up mission, Chandrayaan-2, saw a considerable leap in terms of the budget allocation. It had a budget of a whopping Rs 978 crore, nearly three times that of the first mission. However, on September 6, 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 lander malfunctioned due to a software glitch, resulting in ISRO losing communication with it.


For the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO had a budget of around just Rs 613 crore ($74 million) for the mission.

In total, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has been spent by India on its ambitious missions to reach the moon, but even the cumulative figure is far below that of other space agencies: for perspective, NASA is on track to spend a whopping $93 billion for its Artemis moon missions.

(Published 23 August 2023, 13:44 IST)
