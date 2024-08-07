ISRO’s new Earth Observation satellite set for SSLV launch

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday unveiled details of its planned mission featuring EOS-08, its latest Earth Observation satellite.

Scheduled for launch by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, the microsatellite mission is aimed at incorporating advanced technologies required for future operational satellites. EOS-08 is designed for applications in diverse fields, from soil moisture assessment to disaster management.

The 175.5-kg satellite will carry three payloads: the Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), a multi-band imaging instrument with applications in domains including disaster and environment monitoring, the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R) which uses remote-sensing capabilities for applications including ocean surface wind analysis, cryosphere studies over the Himalayan region, and flood detection, and the SiC UV Dosimeter which monitors UV irradiance at the viewport of the crew module in India’s upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.