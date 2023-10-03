Mercury: shrinking planet is still getting smaller

When did that scarp last move?

The consensus view is that Mercury’s scarps are mostly about 3 billion years old. But are all of them that old? And did the older ones cease moving long ago or are they still active today? We should not expect that the thrust fault below each scarp has moved only once. The biggest earthquake on Earth in recent years, the magnitude 9 Tohoku earthquake offshore of Japan in 2011 which caused the Fukushima disaster, was the result of a sudden jump by 20 metres along a 100km length of the responsible thrust fault.