NASA astronauts not stuck on International Space Station, but will return later

Four of the five thrusters now appear to be working properly; the other thruster will not be used during the trip home. Mission managers expect that Starliner can undock from the space station and take Wilmore and Williams on their return trip from space, but they do not fully understand what caused the problem.

Fatal disasters in NASA’s history, including the loss of the Challenger and Columbia space shuttles, have taught mission managers to be cautious and curious when something is not quite right.

“I think they’re doing their due diligence,” Wayne Hale, a retired NASA flight director, said in an interview. “Being in no hurry to come home, it makes a great deal of sense to take the time to gather as much information as possible so that they can make sure that the problems are all fixed. That makes a great deal of sense, to take your time.”

Nappi offered a similar appraisal during Friday’s news conference, saying it was prudent to use the time for additional analysis.

“It would be irresponsible for us — if we have time and we want to do more — not to do it,” he said.

Beginning next week, engineers will conduct ground tests at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in California using a thruster identical to the ones on Starliner. The firings will reproduce the ones that Starliner performed in space.

That will probably take a couple of weeks, Stich said. “Then we’ll give engineers a chance to go look at that thruster,” he said. “This will be the real opportunity to examine a thruster, just like we’ve had in space.”

Engineers will not be able to directly examine the troublesome thrusters on the spacecraft now in orbit because they are located on what is known as the service module. That part will be jettisoned during the flight home, burning up in the atmosphere.

“The test will help us understand thruster performance and may give us 100% confidence that everything we’ve seen on orbit is fine,” Stich said. “It’s just one more piece of data that we can have before we actually deorbit the vehicle.”

Former NASA officials such as Hale noted that mission managers’ brushing aside engineers’ concerns contributed to earlier fatal accidents.

During the launch of Columbia in January 2003, a piece of insulating foam from the external fuel tank broke loose and struck the shuttle’s left wing. Hale, who was about to begin a new position as the launch integration manager for the shuttle program, called contacts at the Defense Department, asking whether it had the ability to visually inspect the shuttle for damage.

But managers higher up in the NASA chain of command were not curious and told Hale to retract the request for help. He complied.

What no one knew at the time was that the foam strike had punched a hole in the wing. As it returned to Earth, Columbia disintegrated, killing the seven astronauts aboard.