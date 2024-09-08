Planet Nine on the horizon? Scientists believe new observatory could soon spot newest member of solar system

Many scientists have proposed the idea of a planet existing in the outer solar system because of the impact of its gravitation on other small celestial objects.

The planet, if it exists at all, is likely billions of kilometres away from the known objects of the solar system.

One observation that has strengthened this theory is the unusual orbital path of the potential dwarf planet Sedna, which lies beyond the Kuiper Belt.

This orbit has given rise to hypotheses that the gravitational pull of another, bigger object is influencing Sedna's path.

Another object (a part of the Kuiper Belt) with an eccentric orbit was discovered in 2014.

Brown, who is among the co-discoverers of Sedna, told the publication, “Some of our earlier hypotheses, before we realized that all of these objects were clustered, was that the highly elongated orbits that stayed far from Neptune were formed when a star came unusually close to the sun during the early history of the solar system.”