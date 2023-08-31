Pragyan rover re-confirms sulphur presence, to inspire search for origins

In-situ scientific experiments carried out on the lunar surface by the Chandrayaan-3 rover have led to another confirmation of the presence of Sulphur in the landing region near the moon’s south pole. This is the second such confirmation, in two days, of the presence of sulphur in the region.

The finding could inspire new scientific theories about the sources of Sulphur in the region that explore the possibilities of its origins – intrinsic, volcanic, or meteoritic, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday.