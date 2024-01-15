Space startup Pixxel eyes satellite launches by mid-year, constellation by 2025

Bengaluru, DHNS: Space data company Pixxel aims to launch six of its hyperspectral imaging satellites, named Fireflies, by June this year.

Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed told reporters on Monday that the fireflies are being built at its new 30,000-sq ft Assembly, Integration and Testing facility in HBR Layout here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the formal inauguration of the facility, by ISRO chairman S Somanath. Co-founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal in 2019, Pixxel is building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites.

“The plan in 2025 is to build on these six and expand by another 18, for a total of 24 satellites. Through these six satellites, we are trying for global coverage with a daily revisit. With 24 satellites forming a constellation, we can cover the entire global landmass every day,” Ahmed said.

Three operational satellites launched by Pixxel during 2021 and 2022 have been beaming down data. The space startup is planning to follow the fireflies up with its larger satellites with advanced capabilities – honeybees – in October. Ahmed said the company is still evaluating the options for the locations of these launches.