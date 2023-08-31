Vikram lander records 'sparse' lunar plasma content

Initial measurements carried out by an instrument on the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram have indicated that plasma (charged particles) encompassing the lunar surface is “relatively sparse”.

The findings are from the first in-situ measurements of the plasma environment conducted in the moon’s south polar region, by the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere – Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday that these measurements could help in mitigating the noise lunar plasma introduces into radio wave communication and contribute to “enhanced designs” for upcoming lunar visitors.

Initial recordings, made during the early stages of the lunar day, have seen a number density ranging from approximately 5 to 30 million electrons per cubic metre.