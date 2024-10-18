Study links having extra Y chromosome with doubling risk of autism

<p>New Delhi: An abnormality in one's sex chromosome in the form of an extra Y chromosome has been related with a doubled risk of having autism, according to a study that offered a "new explanation" for why autism is more prevalent in men.</p><p>The Y chromosome should be looked at more closely for identifying autism risk factors, researchers said.</p><p>Sex chromosomes determine an individual's biological sex -- men usually carry XY chromosome in their cells, while women are known to carry XX chromosome.</p>.Do plastics cause autism? Here’s what the latest study really says.<p>However, some individuals carry an abnormal number of X or Y chromosomes, such as XXY or XYY, which is a genetic condition known as 'sex chromosome aneuploidy'.</p><p>Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition in which one displays repetitive behaviours and has affected social skills, has been studied to be nearly four times more common among men, compared to women, indicating a strong gender aspect to the skewed ratio.</p><p>Researchers, including those from the Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute, US, looked at autism diagnoses in people having abnormal sex chromosomes and found that those having an extra Y chromosome -- XYY or XXY -- were twice as likely to be diagnosed with autism.</p>.<p>Having an extra X chromosome did not affect autism risk, they said. The team analysed genetic and autism diagnosis data on 1,77,416 patients, of which 350 had abnormal sex chromosomes.</p><p>Further, having XYY chromosomes was found to increase autism risk more than having XXY.</p><p>Published in the journal Nature Communications, the results suggested a risk factor linked to the Y chromosome, as opposed to the protective effect known to be associated with the X chromosome, the authors said.</p>.<p>Protection provided by the X chromosome are considered to lower risk of autism in women, according to a predominant theory in the research field called the 'female protective effect'.</p><p>The study's findings pointed towards the need to look for autism risk factors on the Y chromosome, rather than limiting oneself to protection rendered by the X chromosome, the authors said.</p><p>Therefore, they called for further research to identify specific autism risk factors associated with the Y chromosome.</p><p>The participants were included from the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research (SPARK) study and MyCode Community Health Initiative, both in the US.</p>