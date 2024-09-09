The quest for perfect sleep goes viral

Derek Antosiek considers himself something of a sleep connoisseur. He has applied tape to his mouth, propped his nostrils open with dilators and sealed his ears with plugs.

He has tried out a fan that pumped cool air under his sheets, and positioned separate mattresses for himself and his wife side by side so that her movements wouldn't disturb him.

He has tested light therapy lamps and air quality monitors and sleep trackers and blue light glasses.