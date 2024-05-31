Why did primates evolve such big brains? First study of its kind says it wasn’t for finding food

If this was the case, we would have expected the monkeys to route themselves more efficiently in the first few hours of the day after waking up hungry. When looking at these first 2–4 hours of the day, we found the same result: monkeys were not more efficient than non-primates. So, if the evolution of these large brains doesn’t allow primates to plan more efficient foraging routes, why did brain size increase in some species? Perhaps it has to do with memory. If species with larger brains have better episodic memory, they might be able to optimise the timing of fruit tree visits to get more food. Preliminary analyses of our dataset didn’t support this explanation, but we’ll need more detailed studies to test this hypothesis.