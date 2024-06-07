Women scientists land the Hero punch in new comic series

The Bengaluru-based institute has collaborated with Tinkle Comics to showcase the life and work of 10 women scientists at the institute. Packaged as a special series, these stories are told to inspire; they trace the scientists’ beginnings and professional pursuits in cheery, chatty narratives. The first comic in the series – featuring Dr Deepti Trivedi who heads the NCBS facility on the Drosophila genus of flies – is out in the magazine’s June edition.