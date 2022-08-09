Speak Out: 9 August, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 is needed against the present "dictatorial government", and asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese
Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is
Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell
Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion
Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years
US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports
Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!