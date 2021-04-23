Speak Out - April 23, 2021

As Covid-19 cases spiralled and health infrastructure in a number of states gasped for breath, sending the government into a tizzy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his proposed visit to West Bengal on Friday to address election rallies.
