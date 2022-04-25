Speak Out: April 25, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said culture was the common thread binding the citizens of the country across different regions and once India is started to be seen as a "geocultural" country, all the problems will be solved automatically.
In his address at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo in this union territory, Shah heaped praises on the latter for his contributions to the nation and said to understand India, one has to read or listen to him.
