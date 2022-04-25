Speak Out: April 25, 2022

Speak Out: April 25, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2022, 05:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 05:40 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said culture was the common thread binding the citizens of the country across different regions and once India is started to be seen as a "geocultural" country, all the problems will be solved automatically.

In his address at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo in this union territory, Shah heaped praises on the latter for his contributions to the nation and said to understand India, one has to read or listen to him.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Amit Shah
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

 