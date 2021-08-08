Speak Out: August 9, 2021

Speak Out: August 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 08 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 01:56 ist

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that if the Samajwadi Party ties up with small parties, then the BJP will not get even one seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh in next year's assembly elections.

