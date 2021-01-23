Speak Out: January 23, 2021

Offensive social media posts against the government, ministers, MPs, legislators and state officials will now be treated as cybercrime and invite penal action, a circular issued by a top Bihar police officer said, provoking the opposition to accuse Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of acting like Nazi dictator Hitler.
