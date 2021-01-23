Speak Out: January 23, 2021

Speak Out: January 23, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 23 2021, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 07:58 ist

Offensive social media posts against the government, ministers, MPs, legislators and state officials will now be treated as cybercrime and invite penal action, a circular issued by a top Bihar police officer said, provoking the opposition to accuse Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of acting like Nazi dictator Hitler.

Speak Out
Bihar
Nitish Kumar

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

