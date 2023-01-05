Speak Out: January 5, 2023

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP, accusing the saffron party of “shielding” one of the accused in the sensational Sultanpuri car dragging case.
He also demanded to know why the accused, Manoj Mittal, was not yet removed from the party.
“A horrendous crime happened in Delhi and the way the BJP is extending its support to the perpetrators is shameful. I have been calling Amit Shah since Tuesday, seeking time to discuss the incident. I have sent a letter, emailed him and even made phone calls to his office. I was told that I would get an appointment on Wednesday, but nobody from his office responded further,” he said.
