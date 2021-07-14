Speak Out: July 14, 2021

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pushed for a population control law in Karnataka on the lines of the one proposed in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Ravi said this a day after Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave hints that the state government had no such plans.
