Speak Out: July 14, 2021

Speak Out: July 14, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 14 2021
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 05:26 ist

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pushed for a population control law in Karnataka on the lines of the one proposed in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Ravi said this a day after Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave hints that the state government had no such plans.

