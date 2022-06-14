Speak Out: June 14, 2022

In view of the violence in Kanpur on June 3 and protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials to take stern action and set an example so that no one dares to disturb peace in the state.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!
'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city
IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes
Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh
In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer
Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map
Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?
Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker