Speak Out: June 14, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 14 2022, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 07:30 ist

In view of the violence in Kanpur on June 3 and protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials to take stern action and set an example so that no one dares to disturb peace in the state.

