Speak Out: June 2, 2023

Speak Out: June 2, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 02 2023, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 06:46 ist

The entire world knows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “clown” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality is beyond his comprehension, said Union minister Giriraj Singh Thursday, slamming the opposition leader over his recent remarks on Modi.

“BJP never believes in the politics of Hindu-Muslim. We are into the politics of development. The scale of development during the last nine years (under Modi) is far more than what we have witnessed in the past. Personally, I feel that the day the population of ‘sanatanis’ decreases, India and its democracy will also weaken,” said Singh.

Read more 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Giriraj Singh
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 