Speak Out: June 2, 2023

The entire world knows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “clown” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality is beyond his comprehension, said Union minister Giriraj Singh Thursday, slamming the opposition leader over his recent remarks on Modi.

“BJP never believes in the politics of Hindu-Muslim. We are into the politics of development. The scale of development during the last nine years (under Modi) is far more than what we have witnessed in the past. Personally, I feel that the day the population of ‘sanatanis’ decreases, India and its democracy will also weaken,” said Singh.

