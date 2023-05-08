Speak Out: May 08, 2023

Modi has claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman). Modi's attack on the Congress came within hours of the opposition party releasing its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections.
Addressing an election rally here in Vijayanagara district, Modi said: "I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman."
