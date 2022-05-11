Speak Out: May 11, 2022

Speak Out: May 11, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 11 2022, 03:51 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 03:51 ist

The political face-off between the two warring Thackeray cousins took a new turn on Tuesday when Raj shot off a letter to Uddhav on the issue of loudspeakers in mosques asking him not to test his patience and that position of power is not permanent.

Speak Out
Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray

