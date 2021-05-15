Speak Out: May 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the war on Covid-19 as a fight against an “invisible enemy” who was capable of assuming different forms.
PM Modi has also been criticised for holding mass election rallies at the beginning of the devastating second wave of the coronavirus in the country.
