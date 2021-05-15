Speak Out: May 15, 2021

Speak Out: May 15, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 07:24 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the war on Covid-19 as a fight against an “invisible enemy” who was capable of assuming different forms.

PM Modi has also been criticised for holding mass election rallies at the beginning of the devastating second wave of the coronavirus in the country. 

Speak Out
Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

