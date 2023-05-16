Speak Out: May 16, 2023

Amid Congress party's landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly elctions, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reiterated calls to all the Opposition parties to unite against the BJP to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Yadav said the election results in the southern state have delivered a message that if all opposition parties will fight unitedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated.

