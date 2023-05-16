Speak Out: May 16, 2023

Amid Congress party's landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly elctions, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reiterated calls to all the Opposition parties to unite against the BJP to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Yadav said the election results in the southern state have delivered a message that if all opposition parties will fight unitedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'
Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability
Parties must promote women, youth leaders
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill
Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees
'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti