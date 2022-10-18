Speak Out: October 18, 2022

Speak Out: October 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  Oct 18 2022, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 06:59 ist

Amid an ongoing tussle in the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said there is no substitute for experience at any level and suggested that young leaders should have patience as they would get their chances when the time comes.

Speak Out
India News
Indian Politics
Ashok Gehlot

