Speak Out: October 28, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 07:18 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that "dynastic corruption" is a major challenge for the country and lamented that it has become a part of political tradition in many states. Addressing a conference, he said that corruption which goes on from one generation to another makes the country hollow like a termite.

Narendra Modi
Speak Out
Corruption

