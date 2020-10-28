Speak Out: October 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that "dynastic corruption" is a major challenge for the country and lamented that it has become a part of political tradition in many states. Addressing a conference, he said that corruption which goes on from one generation to another makes the country hollow like a termite.
